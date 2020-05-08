Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF and the CRPF and discussed with officials ways to check the spread of the deadly disease, officials said.

The issue of a large number of coronavirus cases in these forces was discussed at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah and attended by directors-general of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and NSG and senior home ministry officials.

Shah chaired a meeting of the DGs of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) where he appreciated the commendable work done by these forces and expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases, a home ministry spokesperson said.

He also discussed measures taken to prevent further spread of the disease and ensure the wellbeing of the forces.

As many as 530 CAPFs personnel have tested COVID-19 positive so far while five personnel succumbed to the disease - two each from the BSF and the CISF and one from the CRPF.

Among the active coronavirus cases, 221 were in BSF, 161 in CRPF, 35 in CISF, 94 in ITBP, and at least 17 in SSB.

These forces are about 10 lakh personnel strong and they are shouldering a variety of internal security duties in the country.

The CAPFs have launched multiple measures to contain the infection by sanitizing the premises and asking troops to strictly follow anti-coronavirus medical protocols, officials said.