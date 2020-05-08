STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces

The issue of a large number of coronavirus cases in these forces was discussed at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah and attended by directors-general of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and NSG.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF and the CRPF and discussed with officials ways to check the spread of the deadly disease, officials said.

The issue of a large number of coronavirus cases in these forces was discussed at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah and attended by directors-general of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and NSG and senior home ministry officials.

Shah chaired a meeting of the DGs of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) where he appreciated the commendable work done by these forces and expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases, a home ministry spokesperson said.

He also discussed measures taken to prevent further spread of the disease and ensure the wellbeing of the forces.

As many as 530 CAPFs personnel have tested COVID-19 positive so far while five personnel succumbed to the disease - two each from the BSF and the CISF and one from the CRPF.

Among the active coronavirus cases, 221 were in BSF, 161 in CRPF, 35 in CISF, 94 in ITBP, and at least 17 in SSB.

These forces are about 10 lakh personnel strong and they are shouldering a variety of internal security duties in the country.

The CAPFs have launched multiple measures to contain the infection by sanitizing the premises and asking troops to strictly follow anti-coronavirus medical protocols, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah CAPF coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 paramiletary coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp