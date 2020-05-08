BSF reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally in para force touches 223

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force on Friday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the paramilitary force to 223. Six personnel in Delhi and 24 in Tripura tested positive for the infection.

“All of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS Jhajjar and at G B Pant Hospital, Agartala,” BSF said in a statement.

Two personnel of the border guarding force succumbed to coronavirus infection on Thursday. While one of the patients died on Thursday, another borderman had passed away on Monday at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. On April 28, a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF also died due to the infection.

The force reiterated that all instructions and protocols issued by the health ministry are being strictly followed. “Frequencies of sanitization efforts of workplaces/living barracks have been increased. In addition to existing apparatus of sanitization, improvised methods like water cannons are used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments. BSF personnel are repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive protocols,” said BSF, which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The BSF has reported over 110 coronavirus cases from Delhi and other cases are mainly from Tripura and Kolkata. The CAPFs now have at least 452 active cases of coronavirus infection across the country. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which is the country’s largest paramilitary force is also badly affected by the virus and has at least 158 active cases. The CISF, ITBP, and SSB have cases of COVID-19 too. The spike in Covid-19 infections in CAPFs in the last one week has become a serious concern for the security grid.