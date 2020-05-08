Companies dodge compensation awarded by NGT for environmental damages, says study

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of the Rs 645 crore compensation awarded by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) between 2014 and 2019 as environmental damages, only Rs 2 crore has been paid by the defaulting industries till now, said a report by think tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policies.

“Contributions pursuant to compensation or relief awarded by the NGT are not maintained properly and are merely shown in the statement of accounts of the fund under the head ‘Others’ since 2012-13. The amount under this headstands at only Rs 2 crore. However, according to another study being done by Vidhi, the NGT has awarded approximately Rs 645 crore in orders passed between 2014 and 2019,” the think tank said in its report.

An RTI application filed with Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Ministry of Environment seeking a statement of accounts of Environment Relief Funds (ERF) for years 2010-2018 was transferred to the NGT.

The NGT responded saying the said information is not available with its PIO.