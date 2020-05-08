STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Doordarshan, AIR to broadcast classroom lessons in Meghalaya

Published: 08th May 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan

Doordarshan

By PTI

SHILLONG: Doordarshan and All India Radio will now broadcast classroom lessons to students in Meghalaya in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said on Friday.

The move is likely to benefit at least 2.5 lakh students, especially in rural areas, whose access to mobile network is limited, they said.

The virtual learning through DD and AIR will include Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) curriculum based lessons for primary, middle and high school level students.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui tweeted, "EDN.

Dept Meghalaya signed MoU for digitally Transmit lessons to Students through DDK & AIR daily during closure period.

Lessons designed by Edn. Dept as per MBOSE Curriculum.

Also broadcasted in Airtel ch. 399 and local cable. Students may also tune in AIR TURA, SHILLONG,JOWAI."

A senior official said, the move will help students as they could not attend schools in view of the coronavirus- induced lockdown.

Though some private parties have tried to reach out to students during the lockdown period, the reach is limited in view of "not-so-good" internet reach, he said.

The education department is hopeful that roping in DD and AIR will address the problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Doordarshan All India Radio Meghalaya online classes
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp