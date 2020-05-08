COVID-19 peak likely to be sometime around June-July, warns AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: According to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria, India has not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 pandemic and added that it is likely that the highest number of cases will emerge during the months of June-July.

"There are many modelling data and according to those data it is likely that the peak will come around June and July. But, there are many variables and with time we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," noted Dr Guleria.

Guleria, who is also a pulmonologist, further stated that the impact of the extended lockdown and other measures adopted to restrict the spread of the pandemic will be evident in coming days. "Based on present data and evidence of how cases are doubling it seems June-July will see the peak of COVID-19 cases in India," he mentioned.

In the national capital, cases continue to surge with 448 fresh cases being reported on Thursday – the highest single-day spike so far. More than 750 patients who tested positive are in home isolation and the state government on Thursday also introduced teleconsultations for these patients.

While above 350 healthcare workers are infected with the coronavirus, above 70 Delhi Police personnel have been infected In the past few days both BSF and CRPF staffs have also tested positive for Covid with the majority of these cases being reported from Delhi. More than 100 BSF personnel and above 150 CRPF personnel in Delhi are currently infected with the virus.