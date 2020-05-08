COVID-19: Plasma therapy cures six patients in Indore, Jaipur

Express News Service

BHOPAL/JAIPUR: Four COVID-19 patients in Indore have been successfully treated using plasma therapy and in Jaipur, too, two patients have shown remarkable improvement after plasma transfusion.

On Wednesday, 100-odd COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals of Indore. They included three patients who won the battle against the deadly virus with the help of plasma therapy for which plasma was donated by three doctors, who had earlier been treated through the standard therapy. The treatment was carried out at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), a private medical college and hospital.

The three patients who recovered included a middle-aged Indore Development Authority official, a young woman software engineer and another youth. The fourth patient, a 40-year-old man, too, has tested negative and will be discharged within a day or two, sources at SAIMS said.

“The plasma therapy was administered since April 26 to four patients who were on oxygen support due to COVID-triggered Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Two of them were critical as their lungs were infected and impaired up to 60 per cent,” said Dr Ravi Dosi, a senior pulmonologist at SAIMS.

The plasma transfusion to the patients worked wonders and their oxygen support was removed within three days. One of the discharged patients said, “The plasma therapy has saved my life. I want to donate plasma for saving the lives of other patients after completing the 14-day home quarantine.”

Inspired by the positive results, a probationary IPS officer posted as additional SP in Indore, who had earlier recovered from the infectious disease, donated his plasma on Thursday to the MY Hospital which recently got the ICMR clearance for using the therapy on COVID-19 patients.

According to SAIMS sources, 18 other recovered patients have decided to donate their plasma to save lives