COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi speaks with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed condolences to his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte for the loss of lives in the European nation due to COVID-19.

"India and Italy will work together for addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, including through our consecutive presidencies of the G20," Modi wrote on Twitter, sharing details of the conversation with Prime Minister Conte.

Nearly 30 thousand people have died in Italy due to the disease, according to news reports.