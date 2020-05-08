STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Forest officials combat rumours as people kill bats over corona fears

Ever since rumours began in social media about the role of bats in the spread of coronavirus, people have been worried and now see bats with suspicious eyes.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

bat, coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Fuelled by fears over the alleged role of bats in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Rajasthan’s Churu district have been killing the flying mammals in large numbers.

An alarmed forest department has been forced to issue a special circular to all forest officials in tiger reserves district to take special steps to remove the rumours and popular misgivings about bats in their area. Despite this, if bats are killed by anyone, the circular instructs officials to initiate strong action under the Indian Wildlife Act.

Besides the coronavirus, rumours about bats have spread rapidly in recent months. In Rajgarh block of Churu district, residents got so traumatized that they beat bats with sticks in some locations. Teams of the forest department then had to make a special effort to treat and save the injured bats.   

Rajasthan’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Arindam Tomar, has said in his special order, “We need to remove the fears and misunderstandings that have developed among people about bats. There is no firm proof that bats have played any role in the spread of corona pandemic. In reality, bats play an important role in nature.” The order further says, “Given the crucial role of bats in nature, if any incident of killing or attacking bats now comes to notice, strict legal action should be taken. Also, we must begin a special campaign to remove misconceptions about bats.”

Ever since rumours began in social media about the role of bats in the spread of coronavirus, people have been worried and now see bats with suspicious eyes. Forest officials, however, point out that India has a total of 128 species of bats of which 25 reside in large numbers in Rajasthan. They are also pointing out that bats are not only useful in many farming activities but also pose no health hazard for human beings.

As such, the Rajasthan forest department now plans to carry out an extensive campaign to educate people to realize the need for co-existence and for saving rather than harming bats. Wildlife campaigners are also assuring people that bats cannot directly infect humans with Covid-19, and the effort should be to protect these harmless flying mammals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan coronavirus bats coronavirus Churu district
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp