Forest officials combat rumours as people kill bats over corona fears

By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Fuelled by fears over the alleged role of bats in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Rajasthan’s Churu district have been killing the flying mammals in large numbers.

An alarmed forest department has been forced to issue a special circular to all forest officials in tiger reserves district to take special steps to remove the rumours and popular misgivings about bats in their area. Despite this, if bats are killed by anyone, the circular instructs officials to initiate strong action under the Indian Wildlife Act.

Besides the coronavirus, rumours about bats have spread rapidly in recent months. In Rajgarh block of Churu district, residents got so traumatized that they beat bats with sticks in some locations. Teams of the forest department then had to make a special effort to treat and save the injured bats.

Rajasthan’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Arindam Tomar, has said in his special order, “We need to remove the fears and misunderstandings that have developed among people about bats. There is no firm proof that bats have played any role in the spread of corona pandemic. In reality, bats play an important role in nature.” The order further says, “Given the crucial role of bats in nature, if any incident of killing or attacking bats now comes to notice, strict legal action should be taken. Also, we must begin a special campaign to remove misconceptions about bats.”

Ever since rumours began in social media about the role of bats in the spread of coronavirus, people have been worried and now see bats with suspicious eyes. Forest officials, however, point out that India has a total of 128 species of bats of which 25 reside in large numbers in Rajasthan. They are also pointing out that bats are not only useful in many farming activities but also pose no health hazard for human beings.

As such, the Rajasthan forest department now plans to carry out an extensive campaign to educate people to realize the need for co-existence and for saving rather than harming bats. Wildlife campaigners are also assuring people that bats cannot directly infect humans with Covid-19, and the effort should be to protect these harmless flying mammals.