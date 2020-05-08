Gujarat reports 24 deaths, 390 new coronavirus cases

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With 390 new patients found since the previous night, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 7,403 on Friday, a health official said.

During the same period, 24 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 449, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

163 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those who have recovered to 1,872.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are thus as follows: Positive cases 7,403, new cases 390, deaths 449, discharged 1,872, active cases 5,082 and people tested so far 1,05,387.