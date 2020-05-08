STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KLO recruitment module busted in Assam, seven militants arrested

Published: 08th May 2020

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Security forces busted a recruitment module of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), a militant group, after arresting seven of its cadres from a forest in Assam, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the army and police personnel launched an operation in Chakrasila reserve forest in Kokrajhar district of Lower Assam on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

The security personnel busted the recruitment module and apprehended seven militants while they were in a meeting inside the forest, he said.

"The apprehended extremists include the recruitment module operational head Lankeshwar Koch alias Lambu, a Myanmar-trained self-styled area commander of Lower Assam.

"Four Bangladesh-trained militants and two newly recruited cadres were arrested," the spokesman said.

He said arms and ammunition were seized from them.

Several operations were launched in the last two months to bust the module functioning since December, 2019, he said.

After the surrender of the National Democratic Front of Boroland and signing of the Bodo Accord, the KLO had been striving to gain prominence in Lower Assam, the spokesman said.

"The successful operations will help in lowering the morale of the insurgent organisation and boost the confidence of security forces," he added.

