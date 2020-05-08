Lockdown 3.0: Road accident kills migrant couple cycling from UP to Chhattisgarh, kids injured

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A migrant labourer couple cycling home to Chhattisgarh with their two children was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit the bicycle the family was travelling on, police said on Friday.

The children were injured in the accident which took at Shaheed Path in Golf City area on Wednesday night, they said.

Krishna Sahu, his wife Pramila and their children Nikhil and Chandni were travelling on the bicycle when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle, the police said.

All four of them were rushed to a hospital where Pramila succumbed to her injuries, they said.

Later, Krishna and his children were admitted to the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University.

Krishna died there during treatment, they said.

The children are stated to be in a stable condition, the police said.

Krishna's brother told police that the family was cycling to Chhattisgarh as all public transport has been suspended due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Migrant labourers across the country have been rendered jobless due to the lockdown which began on March 25.

With no money to pay rent or buy food, thousands have been reaching their native places on foot, bicycles or by taking lift in trucks and other vehicles.