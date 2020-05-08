STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 19,063 with 1089 new cases; death toll at 731

The state also reported death of 37 patients, taking the death toll to 731, said a health department official.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:40 PM

Health workers wearing protective suits screen the residents of Naik Nagar during a house-to-house health survey after detection of some COVID-19 positive cases during the nationwide lockdown at Dharavi in Mumbai Wednesday May 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 19,063 with 1,089 new cases being detected on Friday, 784 of them in Mumbai.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 731 with 37 deaths reported during the day, a health department statement said.

169 patients were discharged after recovery, it added. State capital Mumbai reported 784 new patients and 25 deaths.

Ten coronavirus patients died in Pune. The total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals is 3,470.

So far, 2,12,350 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra. There are 1,139 containment zones while 2,39, 531 people are in-home quarantine, and 13,494 in institutional quarantine.

Pune has reported 1,938 positive cases and 132 deaths so far, Thane city 724 cases and eight deaths, Navi Mumbai city 716 cases and four deaths, Kalyan Dombivali 284 cases and three deaths, Mira Bhayander 192 cases and two deaths, Vasai Virar 194 cases and nine deaths, Panvel 132 cases and two deaths, Malegaon 450 cases, and 12 deaths.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: Total number of cases 19,063, new cases 1,089, deaths 731, discharged 3,470, active cases 14,862, tests conducted 2,12,350.

Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 patients grows to 11,967 with 748 new cases; death toll reaches 462 with 25 more fatalities, says BMC.

