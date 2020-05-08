STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Muslim organisations demand withdrawal of FIR against Delhi Minorities Commission chief

Khan was booked after he shared a post thanking the Muslim countries for taking note of the alleged persecution of Muslims in India.

Published: 08th May 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan

Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan (Photo| Facebook)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim organisations on Friday demanded withdrawal of the sedition case filed against Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan. In a joint statement in support of Khan, several Muslim clerics and leaders condemned the FIR and said Khan was being “punished” for speaking up for the oppressed. Khan was booked after he shared a post thanking the Muslim countries for taking note of the alleged persecution of Muslims in India.

Calling the Delhi Police “biased”, the clerics and Muslim leaders from different parts of the country alleged that the case against Khan is just another form of “targeting” Muslims.

“One may differ with the content of Dr Khan’s tweet and he had issued a clarification regarding the same. However, according to reports, the Delhi Police officers reached his residence without any prior notice and were adamant to take him along with them. This kind of action during the lockdown, exactly before Iftar time, against the head of a quasi-judicial institution, gives an idea about the level to which the police can stoop,” read the statement jointly issued by 20 Muslim personalities.

The leaders said that after failing to arrest those responsible for the huge loss of life and property during the riots of North-East Delhi in February this year, the Delhi Police is targeting Muslims in different ways.

“Ignoring the nefarious activities, poisonous speeches, statements and organized attacks, well known to the whole world and punishing those who raise their voice for the oppressed or to target those who oppose the government policies at the hands of the police, is extremely dangerous for the entire country. We demand that the government should immediately take back the FIR against Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan and stop the Delhi Police from taking action against innocent citizens,” the statement said.

The signatories of the statement included Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulema e Hind, Tauqeer Raza Khan of Bareilly's Milli Ittehad Council, Syed Sadatullah Hussaini of Jamaat e Islami Hind, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas of Welfare Party of India, Labeed Shafi of Student Islamic Organization of India, Dr Manzoor Alam of All India Milli Council Navaid Hamid of Muslim Majlis e Mushawaat.

In a social media post on April 28, Khan had thanked Kuwait “for standing with Indian Muslims” and for reacting to the tide of Islamophobia in India. Khan's post read, “The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslim and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in India”. He also named some Indian Muslims who had contributed to the Islamic culture and civilisation and among those mentioned was Zakir Naik, declared a fugitive offender by India, as “a respected household” name in the Arab and Muslim world. 

Khan had also said, “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche.”

Having found himself in a controversy for his comment, Khan issued a statement the very next day, saying he never tried to tarnish the image of his country and is a patriot.

Earlier this month, an FIR was registered against Khan under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of Indian Penal Code.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sedition Delhi Minorities Commission Muslim organisations Zafarul Islam Khan
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    What did i write which are "obscene
    10 hours ago reply

  • a.k.sehanobis

    He must be punished.His act is treason
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp