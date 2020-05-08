STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15: HRD Ministry

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

Exams

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.

CBSE will hold Class X and XII board examinations of all main pending subjects that will be required for promotion and admission in institutes of higher education, the board clarified amid speculation that the exams would be cancelled. 

However, in northeast Delhi, where the exams were postponed due to communal violence, the CBSE will hold Class X board examinations for 17 subjects while Class XII students will appear for test in 11 subjects.

Instructions for marking or assessment in subjects for Class X students that can be done without will be issued separately, the Board said.

CBSE will also not be holding hold differential set of exams for schools located in 25 countries as each of them are also under lockdown and have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time.

The board also said that it would be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes, in a statement last month.

"The system of marking or assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the board shortly and informed to these schools," it had added.

(With inputs from ENS)

CBSE CBSE board exams 2020 HRD ministry
Coronavirus
