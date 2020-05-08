STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjabi groom finally takes Rajasthani bride home after lockdown protocol delays wedding for hours

As officials at the border refused to allow his entry into Rajasthan, the groom spent hours there requesting officers to help him reach the wedding venue in Sri Ganganagar.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

The messy tale had a happy ending as the groom finally took his bride after a ceremonial send-off on the same evening

The messy tale had a happy ending as the groom finally took his bride after a ceremonial send-off on the same evening. (Photo| Satveer Choudhary, EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The decision of the Gehlot government to seal all interstate boundaries of Rajasthan to prevent unauthorized entries and check the increase of corona cases, created a strange situation for a man and his bride in the Sri Ganganagar district.

Given the strict implementation of the national lockdown and the fresh orders to seal off Rajasthan’s borders from midnight on Wednesday, the young couple was delayed from getting married for well over eight long hours.

The young groom from Punjab, Akshay Kumar, had come for the wedding along with his mother Tara Devi at 10 am on Thursday. They came with permission from the Punjab government and asked the authorities to allow them to enter Sri Ganganagar at Sadhuwali area on the Rajasthan border.

Though they showed their documents to the Naib Tehsildar, the official argued that permission by Punjab government was no longer valid as fresh orders had arrived from the Rajasthan government which directed the sealing of the state’s borders. As officials at the border refused to allow them entry into Rajasthan, the groom spent hours there requesting officers to help him reach the wedding venue in Sri Ganganagar.

After several rounds of pleas to officials, the young groom was finally allowed to enter Sri Ganganagar around 3 pm in the afternoon. But even as the health Department functionaries were screening the groom and his mother, the Naib Tehsildar received another phone call which directed that the permission granted to the groom had once again been revoked.

Ultimately, a group of local journalists stepped forward as saviours to help the harassed groom and his bride. Around 4 pm, they reached the home of the bride Sunita and took her along with two of her uncles to the District Collector’s office. Once the entire issue was narrated to the Collector, he finally granted permission for the groom to enter the city in Sri Ganganagar. After this, the groom eventually arrived at the bride’s home around 5 pm. With his sisters-in-law giving him a ceremonial welcome, the groom finally entered his bride’s home. Soon, the couple got married on the terrace of the bride’s home.

"Interstate borders have been sealed so that no unauthorized person can enter Rajasthan and permission from other state governments is not entertained. NOC by Rajasthan government is a must and we decide the case on the merits," Said N Shiv Prasad, Collector Sriganganagar

Mercifully, the messy tale had a happy ending as the groom from Punjab finally took his bride from Rajasthan after a ceremonial send-off on the same evening. Given the trauma and the uncertainty they faced, the young couple is unlikely to ever forget their very special wedding in the corona era.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus marriage lockdown lockdown protocol coronan wedding interstate marriage
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp