Remaining CBSE board exams to be held in July

When the nationwide lockdown in the country was announced beginning March 25 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the exams for over 80 subjects were still pending.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:16 PM

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold remaining board examinations for 29 subjects for class X and XII students between July 1 and July 15.

The announcement was made by Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

The results are expected in August.

The CBSE board exams in India and abroad were held till March 18. When the nationwide lockdown in the country was announced beginning March 25 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the exams for over 80 subjects were still pending.

The school education board, however, decided that exams will be held only for 29 main subjects, in order to speed up the evaluation process and complete the examination formalities to enable students to apply for admission to colleges and universities.

The examinations to be held will include 12 subjects pending for class XII students across the country while the tests will be scheduled for class X only in northeast Delhi where the papers got postponed due to wide-spread violence in February.

The CBSE's board exam schedule will be a factor in the entrance exam dates in order to make it convenient for class XII students to appear for them, sources said.

The engineering entrance test (JEE Main) has been planned to be held between July 18 and July 23 and the medical entrance exam (NEET) has been rescheduled for July 26.

