Shimla mayor home-quarantines self after daughter-in-law returns from Delhi

The mayor said she and her family members resorted to the precautionary measure against the coronavirus spread a few days after her daughter-in-law and nephew returned from Delhi's red zone area.

Published: 08th May 2020

By PTI

SHIMLA: Shimla Mayor Satya Kaundal has home-quarantined herself as a precautionary measure after the return of her daughter-in-law from New Delhi.

The Shimla mayor told PTI that she along with her family members have been living in quarantine in their residence near Sajnauli Chowk for the last few days.

The mayor said she and her family members resorted to the precautionary measure against the coronavirus spread a few days after her daughter-in-law and nephew returned from Delhi's red zone area on April 28, she added.

To a query, she said she kept herself in-home quarantine at her own and no doctor had advised her to do so.

Kaundal said she had been informed by her close contacts that some people were raising objections over her moving around despite her daughter-in-law and nephew having returned from Delhi.

The mayor said, "My son is in the USA and his wife works in Delhi. I sent my another son in a car after getting curfew passes to bring her and my nephew to Shimla."

"They returned from Delhi on April 28 and kept themselves in-home quarantine. My nephew has quarantined in his nearby home," she added.

The mayor and her husband, however, quarantined themselves for two weeks after some days on their own.

