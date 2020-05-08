STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Spurt in unwanted pregnancies, abortions amid COVID-19 lockdown: Data

During the lockdown period, as per the Centre’s advisory, public facilities have suspended provision of sterilizations and IUCDs till further notice.

Published: 08th May 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and lack of access to family planning methods is set to reduce the use of contraceptions across the country by 15-23 per cent, as per an assessment by the country’s largest provider of clinical family planning services in the private sector.

This is likely to result in an additional 2.38 million unintended pregnancies, 679,864 childbirths, 1.45 million abortions, including 834,042 unsafe abortions and 1,743 maternal deaths, said the analysis by the Foundation of Reproductive Health Services India.

It also showed that in the most likely scenario, where clinical family planning services operate at full capacity by September 2020 and commercial sales of over the counter contraceptives are able to resume in a phased manner by the third week of May, it is estimated that 25.6 million couples would have not been able to access contraception services during the period of the lockdown and weeks leading up to complete normalcy.
 
In this scenario, there would be a loss of 6.9 lakh sterilization services, 9.7 lakh intra-uterine devices, 5.8 lakh doses of injectible contraceptives, 23.08 million cycles of oral contraceptive pills, 9.2 lakh emergency contraceptive pills and 405.96 million condoms, it has been estimated.

The assessment is based on sources such as Health Management Information System of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, social marketing statistics and retail audit data to arrive at the potential loss of sales and services in 2020 and the resultant impact on health indicators.

During the lockdown period, as per the Centre’s advisory, public facilities have suspended provision of sterilizations and IUCDs till further notice.

“The number of live births may be actually higher since access to abortion services have also been impacted during the lockdown. Many women who ended up with an unintended pregnancy may be forced carry their pregnancy to term,” said VS Chandrashekar, CEO, FRHSI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 India Lockdown 3.0 abortion
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp