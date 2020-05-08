STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges migrants to not walk, says government has made arrangements

His appeal came on a day 16 migrants were crushed under a goods train in Maharashtra when they were sleeping on rail tracks during their return home in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to reach out to their counterparts in other states for better coordination in bringing the migrants home and urged the workers to not walk or cycle to Uttar Pradesh as this could endanger their health and security.

His appeal came on a day 16 migrants were crushed under a goods train in Maharashtra when they were sleeping on rail tracks during their return home in Madhya Pradesh.

They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion after walking for several kilometres.

In Lucknow, a migrant couple cycling home to Chhattisgarh with their two children was killed after a vehicle hit them on Wednesday night.

The children were injured but are stated to be stable at a hospital, police said on Friday.

Though the government has been running special trains to ferry migrants, many of them have started their journey home on foot or a bicycle, saying they could not wait for their turn any longer due to lack of food and employment.

Adityanath, whose government sent buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back students, reiterated that the migrants should not walk or cycle as this could prove detrimental to their health and security.

During a review meeting, Adityanath also asked UP government officials to treat those returning to the state with honour. Later, speaking about the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said a "proper arrangement" has been put in place for the return of migrants from other states.

Awasthi stressed that Uttar Pradesh was ready to bring back all those willing to return if the state they are currently staying provides a detailed list and health certificate of the migrants.

Till Friday evening, he said, 69 trains with migrants have arrived in the state.

"When so many trains are coming, the CM said there is no need for anyone to walk to reach home and they should come back as per the proper arrangement made for them," Awasthi said.

"Today, 11 trains have arrived, and 16 more will reach by night. They will together bring about 30,000 people from different parts of the country in a day," he said.

Apart from that, about 10,000 UP Transport Corporation buses are ferrying migrants to their homes safely, the senior government official said.

He said the return of migrants from Sharjah on Saturday was also discussed during the meeting and said the flight that landed in Delhi on Friday carried 20 people from Ghaziabad and Noida.

Adityanath said those coming from abroad should be screened and kept in quarantine centres before they could be allowed to go home.

He asked Chief Medical Officers of all districts to study patient record, prepare a case history and continue pool testing to increase capacity.

The Jansunwai portal is open for registration of those willing to return to their state and the response is good, he said.

He said the government has segregated hospitals to treat COVID and non-COVID patients and this could help in effectively controlling the outbreak.

The chief minister directed the fire department to ensure regular sanitization of hotspots and areas near hospitals as well as offices and market areas.

He said measures should be adopted to run emergency services in the hospitals.

He directed officials to ensure that the lockdown is followed strictly and in hotspot areas, sanitisation and door-step deliver of goods be ensure on priority.

The CM also asked them to speed up the delivery of fodder to cow shelters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath migrants coronavirus lockdown coronaaviru COVID 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp