STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccine, therapeutic drug development for COVID-19 going on: DRDO chairman

The DRDO is making special N-99 masks, besides personal protective gear for chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear-related activities.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy

DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on a vaccine and therapeutic drugs, while also making sanitiser, special masks and protective gear to combat COVID-19, its chairman G Satheesh Reddy said.

Reddy said the DRDO, a government agency charged with the military's research and development, has made and distributed over five lakh bottles of sanitizer so far and was producing 30,000 masks daily and the capacity would go up to 60,000 soon.

The DRDO is making special N-99 masks, besides personal protective gear for chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear-related activities, and working on software, including one that will track people under quarantine.

He shared the various initiatives and activities being conducted by the DRDO to tackle the spread of COVID-19 during a video conference with a private university here on Thursday.

"Lot of efforts are going on to make therapeutic medications. The entire nation is contributing and DRDO plunged into activities right from day one taking up the cause," Reddy, also the Secretary to the Department of Defence Research and Development, said.

"We started by preparing sanitiser at our labs in Gwalior and Delhi with our own formulations and we are working with industries also. More than five lakh sanitizer bottles have been distributed across the country. Labs across the country have been given the formulations who are further producing them locally," he said during the webinar organised by the Amity University, Noida.

The distinguished scientist said many instruments and machines used for sanitization are also being prepared and distributed, while special innovations have been done for baggage screening at airports.

"We have also developed a mask called N-99 with better levels of filtration and are also producing 30,000 masks every day. We also developed multiple fabrics for PPE and in the last one month, we have developed three types of PPE. We have also created a complete face shield at DRDO. We are also making a large number of ventilators, including a mechanism where one ventilator can be used for multiple patients," Reddy was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We are also working on creating much software, including one that is tracking people in quarantine. We have also created secure video-conferencing software. Vaccine development and therapeutic drug development is also going on," he shared.

Reddy was joined by Ashok K Chauhan, the founder president of the Amity Group, Amita Chauhan, the chairperson of Amity Schools, and William Selvamurthy, a former DRDO scientist currently working with the city-based university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DRDO coronavirus vaccine COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp