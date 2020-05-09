3.4 lakh workers ferried in 302 Shramik trains since May 1

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has since May 1 operated 302 Shramik special trains to transported over 3.4 lakh migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists stuck across India due to the nationwide lockdown to their home states.

A senior Railway Ministry official said that 34 trains were run on Saturday, 53 on Friday and 61 on Thursday from different parts of the city.

Shramik special trains were run from May 1 on the request of different state governments.

The railways has suspended passenger, mail and express trains to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) since March 24.

Only freight and special parcel trains are in operation to ensure supply of essential commdities across the country.