394 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat taking tally to 7,797; death toll rose to 472 with 23 more deaths

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,797 in Gujarat on Saturday with 394 new cases coming to light, while the death toll rose to 472 with 23 more deaths, a senior health official said.

The number of patients who died in 24 hours since Friday evening -- 23 -- was the lowest in the last seven days, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

219 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those who recovered and were discharged in the state to 2,091, she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 7,797, new cases 394, deaths 472, discharged 2,091, active cases 5,234 and people tested so far 1,09,650.