76 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; total count climbs to 3,655

By ANI

JAIPUR: Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the state's infection count to 3,655.

The state has so far reported 103 deaths.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum 23 were reported from Udaipur, followed by Jaipur where 20 people were found infected with the virus on Saturday.

Thirteen cases surfaced in Ajmer; six in Jodhpur; four in Pali; three in Jalore; two each in Rajsamand and Churu; and one each in Kota, Barmer and Dausa, according to a government official.

Jaipur is the worst-hit Rajasthan district with a total of 1,165 case, including 54 deaths.