STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Accused of being coronavirus carrier, man thrashed in UP's Aligarh; six booked

The incident took place on Friday evening outside a chemist shop in the Shivpuri locality of Aligarh. Police have booked six people in this regard.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ALIGARH: A 25-year-old man was thrashed and left unconscious with serious injuries on suspicious of being a 'coronavirus carrier' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The incident took place on Friday evening outside a chemist shop in the Shivpuri locality of Aligarh.

Police have booked six people in this regard.

Abdul Samad fell unconscious after the accused attacked him, alleging that he was a 'coronavirus carrier', police said on Saturday.

He was rushed to Malkhan Singh District Hospital by members of his family who arrived at the spot after people raised an alarm.

According to the victim's father Laiqur Rehman, Samad was feeling dizzy after his Ramzan fast on Friday night.

He had gone to a chemist shop in the neighbourhood to purchase some medicine where he was accosted by some people, who abused and beat him up without any provocation.

Had not the family rushed him to the hospital, the injuries could have been fatal, the father claimed.

Samad is now out of danger and has been referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital for some tests.

The Shivpuri locality is near the Rasulgung and Sarai Hakeem areas where three people have tested positive for the infection last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Aligarh UP coronavirus cases covid 19
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp