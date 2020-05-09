STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI books directors of Ram Dev International for loan default

The agency filed the case on April 28 after it received a complaint from the State Bank of India on February 25.

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the owners of Ram Dev International Limited for defaulting loans to the tune of Rs 414 crore and fleeing the country.

A case has been registered against the company and its directors Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Sangita and other unknown public servants. The charges include forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust and corruption.

It has been alleged that the company borrowed Rs 414 crore -- Rs 173.11 crore from SBI, Rs 76.09 crore from Canara Bank, Rs 64.31 crore from Union Bank of India, Rs 51.31 crore from Central Bank of India, Rs 36.91 crore from Corporation Bank and Rs 12.27 crore from IDBI Bank.

