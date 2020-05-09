STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre is 'lying', Bengal has planned eight trains to ferry migrants back: TMC hits back at Shah

The first train will be leaving on Saturday from Hyderabad to Malda, the TMC said. So far, 31,224 people will return to West Bengal, 17,211 among them from Hyderabad alone.

Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Bengaluru by a special train at Danapur Railway Station during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The TMC on Saturday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "lying" about the West Bengal government not allowing trains to reach the state, and said they have already planned eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana.

Shah on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying while the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants to return home, it is not getting expected support from the state.

"The Centre is lying, eight trains ready to ferry passengers to Bengal from different states: It is no right to say CM Mamata Banerjee not allowing migrants to come back. 16 migrants died on your watch, will rail minister take responsibility," asked TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

In a zoom meeting with several TMC MPs, including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, said West Bengal is running 711 camps for migrants in the state and were taking good care of them.

"The Centre wants to embarrass our CM and gain politically in the state. They cannot tolerate her and that is why they are targeting us singularly," Dastidar said.

