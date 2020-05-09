STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Healthy and not suffering from any disease': Amit Shah dismisses rumours of his health

Shah said he hadn't initially taken notice of the rumours but was forced to clear the air since party workers and well-wishers have been inquiring about his health.

Published: 09th May 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah interacting with doctors via video conferencing. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any disease.

In a statement, Shah said rumours about his health conditions have been spread through social media.

"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle.

Shah said he hadn't initially taken notice of the rumours as he has been working till late at night in the country's fight against coronavirus. However, he was forced to clear the air since party workers and well-wishers have been inquiring about his health.

BJP president J P Nadda said making "inhuman" comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is "extremely condemnable".

"Making inhuman comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is extremely condemnable. Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone's health shows the mindset of people doing so. I strongly condemn it and pray to God to grant them good sense," Nadda said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

