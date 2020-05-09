STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown 3.0: BMS urges Modi government to adopt plan for migrants earnings

The BMS said the government should ensure that the migrants who are stranded midway must reach home, jobs to those who are still around their workplaces and extension of the MGNREGA schemes.

Published: 09th May 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants who were stranded in the western state of Gujarat board a train to return to their homes during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at a railway station in Ahmedabad Friday May 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to adopt a new strategy for migrants, self-employed and handloom workers to ease off some of their financial crunches.

In a memorandum, the BMS said the government should ensure that the migrants who are stranded midway must reach home, jobs to those who are still around their workplaces and extension of the MGNREGA schemes for work opportunities to workers who are back in their home states.

“Those migrants who are still around their workplaces be provided works for which the SME, construction
units and export sectors be permitted to work. Those who have reached home could get instant employment by opening the MGNREGA schemes and activities like road building, repair works, cleaning ponds, canal and agricultural work,” BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.

“A large number of NRIs stranded in Gulf nations and Malaysia are eager to return to their home. An exhaustive rehabilitation programme needs to be launched for them,” said the BMS.                                 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown Lockdown 3.0 Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh RSS
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp