Lockdown 3.0: BMS urges Modi government to adopt plan for migrants earnings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to adopt a new strategy for migrants, self-employed and handloom workers to ease off some of their financial crunches.

In a memorandum, the BMS said the government should ensure that the migrants who are stranded midway must reach home, jobs to those who are still around their workplaces and extension of the MGNREGA schemes for work opportunities to workers who are back in their home states.

“Those migrants who are still around their workplaces be provided works for which the SME, construction

units and export sectors be permitted to work. Those who have reached home could get instant employment by opening the MGNREGA schemes and activities like road building, repair works, cleaning ponds, canal and agricultural work,” BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.

“A large number of NRIs stranded in Gulf nations and Malaysia are eager to return to their home. An exhaustive rehabilitation programme needs to be launched for them,” said the BMS.