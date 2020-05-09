STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharastra COVID-19 tally at 20228 after 1165 new cases; death toll at 779

The state also reported the death of 48 patients, taking the death toll to 779, said a health department official. 

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,165 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, with Mumbai alone accounting for 27, taking the overall case count to 20,228 and the number of fatalities to 779, state Health Department said.

A total of 330 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals, taking their total number to 3,800.

Of the 48 deaths, 27 were reported from Mumbai, nine from Pune city, eight from Malegaon in Nashik district, and one each from Pune district, Akola, Nanded, and Amravati, a Health Department statement said.

"With this, the total number of the COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to779," it said.

Of the total 20,228 coronavirus positive cases and 779 deaths in the state so far, Mumbai accounts for 12,864 cases and 489 fatalities, it said.

So far, 2,27,804 people have been tested. While 2,41,290 people are placed under home quarantine, 13,976 are under institutional quarantine, it said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 1,975 cases and 141 deaths, it said.

The case count in Thane stands at 800 and Navi Mumbai 789. Another hotspot Malegaon reported 472 cases and 20 deaths so far, the Health department said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,228, deaths 779, discharged 3,800, active cases 15,649 and people tested so far 2,27,804.

