STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man held for raping, blackmailing 17-year-old in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The incident took place in a village under the Khanpur Police Station limits and the arrest was made on Friday.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl on multiple occasions, recording the act, and using it to blackmail her in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said.

The incident took place in a village under the Khanpur Police Station limits and the arrest was made on Friday, they said.

The 17-year-old girl and her father had approached the Jhawalar SP with their complaint on Thursday, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, DSP, and Circle Officer Bhanwar Singh Hada, who is investigating the case, said.

The accused, identified as Saddam Hussain Pinjara, was on Saturday produced before a Jhalawar court which sent him to two days' police remand.

In her complaint, the minor alleged that the accused, who is her neighbor, took her to an isolated place around three months ago and raped her at knifepoint and also clicked her pictures and recorded the act in his mobile phone, police said.

The accused threatened to post the video and pictures of the girl on social media sites.

Moreover, he threatened to kill the girl if she narrated the incident to her family.

He allegedly raped the girl on some other occasions as well, they said.

Jhalawar S P Rammurti Joshi ordered for immediate action in the matter, following which the police, after a medical examination of the minor, arrested the accused from his village on Friday, DSP Hada said.

Police recovered the mobile which the accused youth had used for clicking obscene pictures and recording videos of the rape survivor, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rajasthan rape case minor rape case blackmailing
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp