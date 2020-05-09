STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is injustice to migrants': Amit Shah to CM Mamata Banerjee

Shah said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is 'injustice' to the migrant workers from the state.

Published: 09th May 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The war of words between the Centre and the West Bengal government scaled a new level on Saturday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the "injustice" to migrant workers by not allowing special trains carrying them arrive at the state.

This was Shah’s first sharp exchange with Mamata on the way the state is dealing with the pandemic. Till now, barbs were being exchanged mainly at the bureaucratic level.

In his letter to Mamata seeking the state’s cooperation, Shah pointed to the Shramik Special trains transporting migrant workers to various destinations, adding labourers from Bengal, too, were eager to return home. 

"But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah complained.

But Mamata’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: "A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with bundle of lies! Ironically he’s talking abou the very ppl whove been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr@AmitShah, prove your fake allegations or apologise (sic)."

Earlier this week on May 6, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to state chief secretary Rajiv Sinha highlighting poor containment measures by the state.

READ| Delhi, southern states see lower death rate; West Bengal records the highest 

'Got clearance from West Bengal for running 8 special trains'

The Indian Railways said it had received "clearance" from West Bengal for running eight special trains to the state. A senior railway official said three trains from Karnataka, two each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, and one from Telangana will take stranded people to West Bengal over the next few days. However, no ‘Shramik Special’ train departed for West Bengal on Saturday 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee Coronavirus Migrant Workers COVID19 Bengal migrant trains
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp