STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over one lakh migrants to return to Uttar Pradesh on 114 trains by May 9

Another 98 trains will reach the state on Sunday and Monday, while talks are on to allow 15 to 20 more, he said on Saturday.

Published: 09th May 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Bengaluru by a special train at Danapur Railway Station during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Over 1 lakh migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh stranded in different parts of the country following the coronavirus-induced lockdown will return to the state by Saturday night on 114 trains, a senior government official said.

Another 98 trains will reach the state on Sunday and Monday, while talks are on to allow 15 to 20 more, he said on Saturday.

"Till Saturday morning, 97 trains have reached the state and another 17 will reach by the evening.

With this, more than 1.20 lakh migrant workers and labourers will be back in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said.

These trains arrived at 36 railway stations of the state, with Lucknow and Gorakhpur receiving 11 trains each, he said.

Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed that no migrant should undertake the journey home on foot or bicycle.

The government has also given permission for 98 more trains which will bring back migrants from other parts of the country on Sunday and Monday, he said, adding that talks are on to allow another 15 to 20 trains.

"We have made arrangements for the arrival of some 40 trains on a daily basis. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked (officials) to go ahead with this task of bringing back migrants in a more organised manner," he added.

In pursuance of a letter that the chief minister wrote to his counterparts in other states, Awasthi said, the Uttar Pradesh government is now getting lists of migrants in advance with medical certification.

All those returning undergo medical check-ups before they head to their native districts where they are again checked and then sent for home quarantine, he said.

The exercise of bringing back migrants from other countries will also start on Saturday night when the first flight from Sharjah will land at the Lucknow airport, the additional chief secretary, home, said.

For those returning from Sharjah, the Lucknow district magistrate has made arrangements for paid quarantine, he said.

Referring to Adityanath's meeting with senior state officials earlier in the day, Awasthi said the chief minister directed them to prepare a work plan for providing jobs to 20 lakh people.

There is a need for some changes in the labour laws which were recently approved by the state cabinet.

Earlier on Saturday, a special train carrying 1,176 migrant workers from Rajkot in Gujarat reached Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

Of the 1,176 workers, 420 are from Ballia, while rest are from Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Etawah and other districts.

The workers were screened at the railway station after their arrival, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi said.

They were provided food packets and water before they left for their native places.

Some migrants who arrived on the train claimed they had to pay for their tickets.

Some passengers claimed that they had to pay Rs 725 as train fare to the Gujarat Police, Shahi said, adding that he had no information about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP migrants Migrant labourers Lockdown special trains COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp