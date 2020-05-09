STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi remembers reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on 154th birth anniversary

Gokhale, the prime minister said, also provided exemplary leadership to India's freedom movement.

Published: 09th May 2020 12:00 PM

Reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 154th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution towards education and social empowerment.

"Remembering Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. A remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, he made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Gokhale, the prime minister said, also provided exemplary leadership to India's freedom movement. Gokhale was born on this day in then Bombay Presidency.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale
Coronavirus
