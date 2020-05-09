Returning migrants may trigger next coronavirus surge in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The exodus of migrant labourers from different states to their native places in Uttar Pradesh is likely to emerge as a potential reason for the next phase of spurt in cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Ever since the Special Shramik Trains started plying to ferry migrants from other states, 1,36,000 workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh by 114 trains till Saturday.

So far, over a hundred migrants have tested positive for deadly coronavirus across different districts in the state. In all, over 50,000 surveillance teams comprising doctors, paramedics and associated screening staff were active on the field to screen the incoming migrant workers.

A bigger challenge could be there lurking as the Bundelkhand region of the state, where there was hardly any Covid-19 cases till a week ago, is now showing an upward trend. So far, 54 coronavirus-positive cases have been reported in the region and at least 15 of them happen to be poor migrants.

In Basti, a group of seven and in Siddharthnagar, 10 migrants have already tested positive at the government quarantine centres.

While the migrants themselves are apprehensive of their health, residents of villages are opposing their re-entry, considering them to be the carriers of the deadly virus.

As per the government order, the incoming migrants are being checked for symptoms at transit centres and those found positive kept at quarantine centres. The others will be sent for 14-day home quarantine. We are also taking into account the time they have spent at the quarantine centres in the states that they have come from or will come from.

Moreover, the government has also formed a community surveillance mechanism to keep an eye on those put under home quarantine. "Under the plan, village and mohalla nigrani samitis -- comprising pradhans in the villages and corporators in the cities -- will ensure that the migrants follow home quarantine strictly," said principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad. He added that violators of protocol would be booked under the law.