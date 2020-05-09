Two UP migrants on way home die in separate incidents in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two more migrant labourers returning from Maharashtra to native their native villages in Uttar Pradesh have died during the long journey in Madhya Pradesh.

A 45-year-old migrant worker Suraj Bali Chauhan, who was among the group of six workers walking from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra to Siddharth Nagar district of UP, died possibly due to heart attack following heatstroke in Chhegaon Makhan area of Khandwa district on Friday.

According to Khandwa SP Shiv Dayal Singh, the group of six men, including the middle-aged worker had started their journey on foot from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra on May 4 following loss of jobs.

They were desperate to reach home by travelling on foot to Siddharth Nagar in UP, which was around 1650 km away, but one of the workers fell unconscious due to heatstroke in Chhegaon Makhan area of Khandwa (around 550 km from Bhiwandi) and died.

“The body was sent for autopsy and remaining workers after being provided with food and a place to rest were sent by a vehicle till the UP border,” the SP said.

In the other incident, a group of migrants returning from Mumbai to native Maharajganj district of eastern UP, lost one of their members, possibly due to heatstroke in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased, identified as Santraj Sahni (55), was part of a group of migrant workers returning in a truck to UP, but when the truck was passing through Rajgarh district of MP, Santraj complained uneasiness and stepped down from the truck along with two other labourers, while the truck with other workers went ahead.

Santraj died before the ambulance could take him to the hospital.

“The two other labourers have been institutionally quarantined for 14 days,” said Pratham Kaushik, the SDM-Sarangpur in Rajgarh district.

Last month, two labourers, one of them walking back from Maharashtra to UP and the other one cycling his way back from Bhiwandi to UP, had died on Maharashtra-MP border in MP’s Barwani district.