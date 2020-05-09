STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two UP migrants on way home die in separate incidents in MP

While one died due to heatstroke in Chhegaon Makhan area of Khandwa district, the other died after complaining of uneasiness in Rajgarh district.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants with their belongings walk towards their native places on the Mumbai-Nashik highway during the nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Thane

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two more migrant labourers returning from Maharashtra to native their native villages in Uttar Pradesh have died during the long journey in Madhya Pradesh.

A 45-year-old migrant worker Suraj Bali Chauhan, who was among the group of six workers walking from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra to Siddharth Nagar district of UP, died possibly due to heart attack following heatstroke in Chhegaon Makhan area of Khandwa district on Friday.

According to Khandwa SP Shiv Dayal Singh, the group of six men, including the middle-aged worker had started their journey on foot from Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra on May 4 following loss of jobs.

They were desperate to reach home by travelling on foot to Siddharth Nagar in UP, which was around 1650 km away, but one of the workers fell unconscious due to heatstroke in Chhegaon Makhan area of Khandwa (around 550 km from Bhiwandi) and died.

“The body was sent for autopsy and remaining workers after being provided with food and a place to rest were sent by a vehicle till the UP border,” the SP said.

In the other incident, a group of migrants returning from Mumbai to native Maharajganj district of eastern UP, lost one of their members, possibly due to heatstroke in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased, identified as Santraj Sahni (55), was part of a group of migrant workers returning in a truck to UP, but when the truck was passing through Rajgarh district of MP, Santraj complained uneasiness and stepped down from the truck along with two other labourers, while the truck with other workers went ahead.

Santraj died before the ambulance could take him to the hospital.

“The two other labourers have been institutionally quarantined for 14 days,” said Pratham Kaushik, the SDM-Sarangpur in Rajgarh district.

Last month, two labourers, one of them walking back from Maharashtra to UP and the other one cycling his way back from Bhiwandi to UP, had died on Maharashtra-MP border in MP’s Barwani district.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
death of migrant workers heatstroke long walk home lockdown
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp