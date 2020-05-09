'Unpleasant' comment by IGP Kashmir Range on CRPF raises controversy

Mayank Singh and Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An unpleasant comment made by the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range on the CRPF has raked up controversy among the force personnel committed to the counter-terror operations in the Valley.



The incident occurred on April 29 when the DGP Dilbag Singh was on a visit to Baramulla and he was chairing an operational meeting with all SSP and Commandants of the North Kashmir.



The DGP was seeking feedback from all officers on the operational situation.

During the discussion on role of CRPF in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir Range made the "unpleasant" statement saying that the CRPF was getting credit for operations although it was not doing anything.



Comment of Vijay Kumar, as reported to seniors post-meeting in a letter, was "Performance of CRPF is not up to the mark. Here, Intelligence is generated by Jammu and Kashmir Police and operations are conducted by the Army and Rashtriya Rifles. The Name of CRPF is inserted just like that. This I know. I have been in CRPF."



The CRPF officers present in the meeting did not react on the spot 'to avoid public embarrassment', however, after the meeting they met IG and raised objection against the unpleasant remark about the force.

The officers have also communicated it to senior officers in their chain of command.



This controversy is not dying down and senior police officials see it as hurting the smooth coordination among the sister forces.

The letter submitted by officers.

Sources informed that CRPF has sought intervention at the senior level.



Chairing a joint meeting of the top officers of the police, Army, CRPF, SSB and the ITBP called to review measures taken by Srinagar security grid the state police head Dilbag Singh said, "The role of CAPF officers and jawans who are deployed on the various assignments across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is commendable and praiseworthy. The CAPFs have played a significant role both in maintaining law and order and counter-insurgency operations."



Vijay Kumar is from the 1997 batch of the Indian Police Service and has served long with the CRPF at various positions including the DIG New Delhi Range, IG COBRA and IG Head Quarters.



Central Armed Police Force with a strength of 3.5 lakh of which around 60,000 troops are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir performing variety of Internal Security duties including the Road Opening, Counter Terror operations, static guard and Law and Order duties.



CRPF bagged as many as 72 gallantry medals -the highest among all the police forces awarded on the eve of Independence Day 2019 which included one Kirti Chakra and the two Shaurya Chakras awarded for bravery.



On the Occasion of Republic Day 2020, CRPF got 76 Gallantry Medals, second only to the Jammu and Kashmir Police honoured with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF 76.