Uttarakhand government to deliver ration for pregnant women, kids at home

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government will soon start doorstep delivery of ration and other essential items to pregnant women and children amid the ongoing lockdown for ensuring they get proper nutrition.

The state has around 7.90 lakh pregnant women and children in the age group of six months to six years.

“Arrangements are already in place in all Anganwadi's to provide ration for lactating mothers, pregnant women and children. About 1.70 lakh pregnant women and 6.20 lakh young children are expected to be served by 20,067 Anganwadi centres,” said chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, who passed the order.

The hill state has around 30,000 Anganwadi workers who are at the forefront of the COVID battle. They are conducting door-to-door surveillance in tracking suspected COVID patients in the state.

The health department is drafting a ‘Birth Plan’ for pregnant women so that they are taken care of and do not suffer any health complications.

Priority will be given to women living in remote areas of the state whose deliver dates are in the next three months, health officials said.