STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Women on 'mission fogging' in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur to combat coronavirus

The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already covered six villages in the district and are also distributing masks and educating people about COVID-19.

Published: 09th May 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UDHAMPUR: Joining the efforts of the government to combat coronavirus, a group of young women equipped with a latest hi-tech machine is conducting fogging in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

The five women, aged between 18 and 22, have already covered six villages in the district and are also distributing masks and educating people about COVID-19.

"We are volunteers of NGO 'Team Khalsa' and have managed to get the machine to conduct fogging, especially in remote areas which usually remain unattended," Gagan, the leader of the five-member group, told PTI.

She said they have already covered Chhakhar, Vishal Jatta, Sambal, Sui and Kahjahir villages in the past one week.

"We are targeting one village for sanitisation and awareness every day," Gagan said while distributing face masks in Cherry Swail village.

Asked about the challenge and the response of their families, she said they are cooperating and appreciating their efforts.

"We had a tough time convincing our parents for permission as usually men do this kind of job.

But now our families are supporting us," she said.

Udhampur district accounted for one coronavirus-related death and 21 COVID-19 cases.

Out of these 21 cases, 19 have recovered.

"A lot of girls feel motivated seeing us in action and express their desire to be part of our team which is very encouraging," Gagan said.

All the women in the team are students and come from affluent families.

"We leave our homes in the morning and undertake the hectic exercise till the dusk," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Udhampur Jammu and Kashmir COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp