Braving COVID-19 pandemic: States for reviving economic activities in calibrated manner

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The state Chief Secretaries on Sunday called for stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demand was raised at a meeting Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had with the Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of states and Union Territories (UTs) through video link.

They shared with Gauba, information on the situation during the lockdown. The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was to end on April 14. It was extended to May 3, and then again to May 17.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in states and UTs, the Cabinet Secretary noted that over 350 Shramik special trains had ferried 3.5 lakh migrant workers.

He urged them to cooperate with railways in running more Shramik special trains.

Noting the cooperation of states and UTs in return of Indians from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, Gauba said movement of doctors, nurses and para-medics should be unhindered and steps be taken to facilitate and protect corona warriors.