Grenades, ammunition found near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

The explosives and ammunition were noticed by some villagers in the forest area near Goran village in Kandi belt on Saturday following which the police were informed, a senior official said.

File photo of security personnel sanitising the area after a grenade blast hurled by suspected militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar Monday Nov. 4 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces have launched a search operation in a forest area near the International Border in Samba district after three grenades and 54 rounds of AK ammunition were recovered from the area, police said on Sunday.

He said a joint search operation was launched following the recovery as the area used to be an old route for infiltration from across the border.

Security forces had conducted massive combing operations all along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts recently.

However, nothing was found during these operations.

