STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: All that has been happening in 'Hindi Heartland'

While the students of Lucknow University will be taught about its 100 year history, the state government has launched 'Pravasi Rahat Mitra' app to collect data of migrant workers.

Published: 10th May 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants traveling on a truck to go to their native place during coronavirus lockdown, in Lucknow

Migrants traveling on a truck to go to their native place during coronavirus lockdown, in Lucknow. (Photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

App launched to collect data of migrant labourers

To collect data of migrant workers entering the state, the Yogi government has launched 'Pravasi Rahat Mitra' app. The data will subsequently be used to link workers with the state’s welfare schemes, monitor their health and in future link them with job possibilities based on their skills.

The app, launched by CM Yogi Adityanath, has been developed by relief commissioner’s office with UN Development Programme’s help. The app will have full details of the persons staying in the shelter homes and also of those migrants who have reached their homes directly from other states.

Basic information such as name, educational qualification, temporary and permanent address, bank account details and corona-related screening status will be taken in the app. 

Students to learn University history

The students of Lucknow University will be taught about its 100 year history. The university has decided that students at both UG and PG level should know how a two-room school transformed into a premier residential university and completed 100 years with eminent alumni. Its role in the freedom struggle and other aspects will also be in focus.

The history of 'University of Lucknow' will be taught as a topic under modern Indian history, an elective paper under choice-based credit system for all students. University Vice-Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that the LU willl be the first university to teach about itself and said the topic was being introduced using his special powers as vice-chancellor. 

80 cartons of liquor 'washed away'

The rains which lashed the state recently washed away 80 cartons of seized India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) kept in a police strongroom of Faridpur police station in Bareilly. Bareilly police  found the reason for the sudden disappearance of the of the liquor bottles as “unconvincing” and ordered a probe. Police had recently seized 1,180 cartons of IMFL in Faridpur which was getting smuggled in three trucks from Haryana to Bihar. The liquor brand, not available in local market, soon found its way into Faridpur town.

No frontline duty for cops above 55 years

Lucknow Police has asked its personnel aged over 55 years to stay off active frontline duty as the age group is most susceptible to COVID-19. The decision was taken after two dozen policemen in the same age group tested positive for the virus across the state.

The personnel deployed in the hotspots have also been replaced and a reserve force of 100 policemen has been created. Those aged above 55 years would first be given a medical check-up and their medical history will be scanned based on which the duties will be assigned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh news Lucknow news Uttar pradesh Lucknow Police Lucknow University
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp