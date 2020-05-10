Lucknow Diary: All that has been happening in 'Hindi Heartland'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

App launched to collect data of migrant labourers

To collect data of migrant workers entering the state, the Yogi government has launched 'Pravasi Rahat Mitra' app. The data will subsequently be used to link workers with the state’s welfare schemes, monitor their health and in future link them with job possibilities based on their skills.

The app, launched by CM Yogi Adityanath, has been developed by relief commissioner’s office with UN Development Programme’s help. The app will have full details of the persons staying in the shelter homes and also of those migrants who have reached their homes directly from other states.

Basic information such as name, educational qualification, temporary and permanent address, bank account details and corona-related screening status will be taken in the app.

Students to learn University history

The students of Lucknow University will be taught about its 100 year history. The university has decided that students at both UG and PG level should know how a two-room school transformed into a premier residential university and completed 100 years with eminent alumni. Its role in the freedom struggle and other aspects will also be in focus.

The history of 'University of Lucknow' will be taught as a topic under modern Indian history, an elective paper under choice-based credit system for all students. University Vice-Chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that the LU willl be the first university to teach about itself and said the topic was being introduced using his special powers as vice-chancellor.

80 cartons of liquor 'washed away'

The rains which lashed the state recently washed away 80 cartons of seized India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) kept in a police strongroom of Faridpur police station in Bareilly. Bareilly police found the reason for the sudden disappearance of the of the liquor bottles as “unconvincing” and ordered a probe. Police had recently seized 1,180 cartons of IMFL in Faridpur which was getting smuggled in three trucks from Haryana to Bihar. The liquor brand, not available in local market, soon found its way into Faridpur town.

No frontline duty for cops above 55 years

Lucknow Police has asked its personnel aged over 55 years to stay off active frontline duty as the age group is most susceptible to COVID-19. The decision was taken after two dozen policemen in the same age group tested positive for the virus across the state.

The personnel deployed in the hotspots have also been replaced and a reserve force of 100 policemen has been created. Those aged above 55 years would first be given a medical check-up and their medical history will be scanned based on which the duties will be assigned.