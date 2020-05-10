STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manmohan Singh rushed to AIIMS after complaining of chest pain

Published: 10th May 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:20 AM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh has been rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday evening following pain in the chest.

According to AIIMS sources, the former PM was brought to the premier hospital at 8.45 pm.

"Currently, he is in ICU and his condition is being monitored. Dr Nitish Naik and his team is looking after his situation," said a source.

"All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him said, adding that he was taken to the hospital after he felt "uneasiness".

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament.

He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern over the health of former Prime Minister.

"Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," Gehlot tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted, "Praying for good health of Doctor saheb. We are sure he will be fit and fine at the earliest."

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also tweeted, "Saw the news of Dr Manmohan Singh ji being admitted to hospital. My sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of Manmohan Singh ji, the humble, intelligent, scholar, true gentleman and one of the best PM."   

His son and RJD chief Tejashvi Yadav said, "Wishing for the speedy recovery of respected Dr ManmohanSingh ji."

(With PTI Inputs)

