STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSG medical staff contracts COVID-19; over 745 active cases in CAPFs

This is the first COVID-19 case in the commando force raised for special counter-terrorism and anti-hijack duties.

Published: 10th May 2020 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; doctor; masks

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A medical staff of the country's elite counterterrorism force, the National Security Guard (NSG), has tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Sunday.

This is the first case of COVID-19 infection in the commando force that was raised in 1984 to render specialist counterterrorism, anti-hijack and hostage rescue responsibilities.

Officials said the 33-year-old personnel is not in combat ranks of the 'black cat' commandos force and was posted at the NSG hospital at its garrison in Gurgaon's Manesar.

He was sent on attendant duty to look after a patient who has been admitted to a city hospital for some ailment, a senior official said.

On his return to the NSG base, the jawan was sent on two-week quarantine and during this time he developed flu-like symptoms.

The personnel has now been admitted to the referral hospital of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Greater Noida, he said.

The personnel is stable with mild symptoms, he said.

"This development has not impacted the preparedness and availability of any of our combat formations," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSG COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp