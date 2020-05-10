STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Open letter against Pulitzer prize to Kashmir-based photojournalists

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin are the three Indian photojournalists who were given the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the Feature Photography category for their coverage on Kashmir.

Published: 10th May 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar.

A paramilitary soldier orders a Kashmiri to open his jacket before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 100 personalities from different walks of life have written an open letter to the Pulitzer board objecting to the award given to two Kashmir-based photojournalists and said by awarding them the jury is promoting journalism of lies, misrepresentation of facts and separatism.

Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin are the three Indian photojournalists who were given the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the Feature Photography category for their coverage on Kashmir.

In the open letter written to the administrator, board and jury of the Pulitzer Prize 2020, they raised objection to the award given to Khan and Yasin, claiming that both used the term "India-controlled Kashmir" in captions of their pictures.

Underlining that the purpose of the Pulitzer Prize is to encourage free journalism, the letter states,

"Ironically, by giving the prize to photographers like Dar Yasin and Mukhtar Khan, you are promoting journalism and photography of lies, misrepresentation of facts and separatism."

The letter said the name of Channi Anand has not been included in the letter because his photo does not malign India and unlike the other two photojournalists, it does not use the term Indian controlled Kashmir.

In the letter, the objection has also been raised against the usage of the phrases such as "contested territory of Kashmir" and India revoked its independence, executed through a communications blackout in the citation of the award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Channi Anand Mukhtar Khan Dar Yasin Pulitzer prize
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp