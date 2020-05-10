STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plasma therapy to treat serious COVID-19 patients at Rajasthan hospital shows 'promising' results

The therapy has been successfully given to three patients and two more are likely to be administered the same soon.

Published: 10th May 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Plasma therapy started by Sawai Man Singh (SMS) medical college here to treat serious coronavirus-infected patients has delivered "promising" results so far, a top doctor at the facility said.

The therapy has been successfully given to three patients and two more are likely to be administered the same soon.

The team of doctors is encouraged with the results, Principal and Controller of SMS medical college Dr Sudhir Bhandari said.

Bhandari, who is heading the team which is performing COVID-19 plasma transfusion since last week at the hospital, said three successful therapies have been conducted and the results were "promising".

"So far, we have conducted three successful COVID plasma therapies and all the three patients are showing improvement in their clinical state, oxygen saturation and D-dimer levels," he told PTI.

"This has given a ray of hope," he added.

A D-dimer test is a blood test that can be used to help rule out the presence of a serious blood clot.

Bhandari said the convalescent plasma therapy is being conducted as per the protocol of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and with the permission of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The therapy aims at transfusing plasma (component of blood) containing antibodies donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient to the serious coronavirus patients harbouring an active infection.

The patients are given the dose of 200 ml of plasma on two consecutive days, he said.

Elaborating on the therapy, Bhandari said the donors of plasma are the COVID-19 patients who have recovered after 21 to 28 days of their illness.

Repeat testing is done on recovered patients and when found negative, they are found to be suitable donors.

Antibody detection rapid test is also done that shows wether protective antibodies have formed in the recovered patients, he said.

"After that, their plasma is obtained for donation and infused into blood group of matched recipients, who are suffering from active corona infection," he said.

Bhandari said convalescent plasma or immune globulins has been used as an adjunct therapy to improve the survival rate of COVID-19 patients, whose condition continue to deteriorate despite treatment.

He said several studies have shown a shorter hospital stay and lower mortality in patients who are treated with convalescent plasma.

"One possible explanation for the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy is that the antibodies from convalescent plasma might suppress viremia (the presence of viruses in the blood) by mopping up the inciting viral antigens," he said.

Bhandari said standard treatment protocols are being followed in addition to standard medical supportive treatment while treating the COVID-19 patients.

"We used Hydroxychloroquine and antiviral Lopinavir 400 mg and Ritonavir 100 mg for the first time in COVID positive patients which ignited thought process and many research trials for treatment of Covid-19 cases." 

Convalescent plasma has previously been used against viral illnesses such as rabies, hepatitis B, polio, measles, influenza and Ebola.

It was also used in the outbreaks of MERS and SARS-1, where faster viral clearance following convalescent plasma therapy was observed, he said.

Bhandari said plasma therapy is a form of passive immunisation, unlike a vaccine, which produces active immunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plasma therapy Coronavirus COVID-19 Sawai Man Singh Hospital
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp