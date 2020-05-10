STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways inept in handling COVID-19 triggered migrant crisis, call Army: Congress

Amid political slugfest between the BJP and the Opposition on the issue of migrant workers, the Congress has ceased the opportunity to attack the government.

Published: 10th May 2020 03:50 PM

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the tragic train accident in Aurangabad where 16 labourers were crushed to death while they were sleeping on the railway tracks and scores of migrants walking to their native places, the Congress has alleged that the railways has proved to be inept in handling the crisis and demanded multi-nodal agency to tackle it.

AICC Treasurer and close Sonia Gandhi aide Ahmed Patel demanded, "I request the government to constitute a multi-nodal agency under a senior Cabinet Minister to oversee relief and rescue of migrants."

"If need be even support of Armed Forces must be sought to solve this humanitarian crisis. Clearly the Railway Ministry is unable to handle the problem," he added.

After Congress President Sonia Gandhi announced that the party will bear the cost of the tickets of the migrants, the politics between the BJP and the Congress has heated up with BJP alleging that the Congress is misleading the country.

The Congress state units have also geared up for the relief of the migrants.

On Sunday, scores of people were sent to Bihar from Jharkhand. Congress state in-charge R.P.N. Singh said, "Transportation organised for stranded workers in Bokaro to return to their homes in Bihar and Kushinagar, at no cost to them. They're on their way, wish them a safe and comfortable journey home."

The politics on migrants took centrestage after the Congress raised the issue and started paying the cost of the tickets with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking for the list from the UP government.

The politics on migrants also heated up after Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that while the Centre plans to help more than two lakh migrants to return home, it is the West Bengal government that is "not supporting their cause and is not allowing trains carrying migrants to reach the state".

"This is injustice to the migrant workers. This will create further hardships to them," the letter of Shah had said.

Shah's accusation got a blunt reply from Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who said, "A Home Minister failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with a bundle of lies. Ironically, he is talking about the very people who have been literally left to their fate by his own government. Mr Amit Shah, prove your fake allegations or apologise."

Congress also tried to fish in the troubled waters when Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Glad, finally Home Minister has decided to break his silence on the issue of migrants after 40+ days and after more than 55 labourers have died. First, he should write similar letter to Gujarat and Karnataka (BJP Govts) who are stopping labourers. Secondly, Bengal Govt must help migrants getting home."

