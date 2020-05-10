Rajasthan government woos companies leaving China after coronavirus

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Taking advantage of the investors withdrawing their investments from China, the Gehlot government in Rajasthan is all set to form a special Task Force to finalize a plan and package which could be offered to woo the potential investors.

After the COVID-19 crisis erupted, a number of US, Japanese and Korean companies are proposing to shift their plants from China. To attract their investments into Rajasthan, Chief Secretary D B Gupta has already sent official letters to the Ambassadors of USA and Japan. In his letters to American Ambassador Kenneth Juster and Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki, Chief Secretary Gupta has promised that if companies from their countries come and invest in the state, the Rajasthan government will provide them with all possible facilities and concessions.

In a Video Conference with state industrialists, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently remarked: “Given the Corona crisis, investors from across the world are looking for possibilities in India. Over a thousand companies are ready to shift their base from China to India. That is why we are forming a Task Force so that the economy in our state can be brought back on rails and our workers have greater chances of employment.’’

CM Gehlot also assured the local industrialists that he is aware of the tough situation they are facing and his government will do its best to minimize their difficulties.

Government sources said investors and companies wanting to shift base from China are making contacts at several levels in India. With encouragement from the Donald Trump administration, several US, Japanese and Korean companies, especially those in pharma and medical sectors, have got in touch with the Indian mission. Many companies have sent proposals through the US - India Business Council and Japanese companies proposing to shift their plants from China or set up additional facilities in India have already announced a huge package of almost USD 200 million.

Currently, 45 Japanese companies are functioning at the Industrial Park created in Neemrana town of Alwar district. Chief Secretary Gupta that Rajasthan was the first state to create such a Special Zone as in Neemrana and he claimed that the state was already in touch with the Japanese Foreign Trade Organisation. He assured that Rajasthan understands the needs of such foreign investors and the state also has skilled labour that can perform according to Japanese standards. In addition, major software companies like Genpact and Infosys also have a strong presence in the desert state.

Senior officials say that Rajasthan has already been a preferred destination for leading foreign investors whereby prominent companies like Honda, Saint Goben, JCB, Lafaraj, BOSCH and Diakin are already operating in the state.