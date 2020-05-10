STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan government woos companies leaving China after coronavirus

CM Gehlot also assured the local industrialists that he is aware of the tough situation they are facing and his government will do its best to minimize their difficulties.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot presents the state Budget for 2020-21

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo| Twitter/ @ashokgehlot51)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Taking advantage of the investors withdrawing their investments from China, the Gehlot government in Rajasthan is all set to form a special Task Force to finalize a plan and package which could be offered to woo the potential investors.

After the COVID-19 crisis erupted, a number of US, Japanese and Korean companies are proposing to shift their plants from China. To attract their investments into Rajasthan, Chief Secretary D B Gupta has already sent official letters to the Ambassadors of USA and Japan. In his letters to American Ambassador Kenneth  Juster and Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki, Chief Secretary Gupta has promised that if companies from their countries come and invest in the state, the Rajasthan government will provide them with all possible facilities and concessions.

In a Video Conference with state industrialists, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently remarked: “Given the Corona crisis, investors from across the world are looking for possibilities in India. Over a thousand companies are ready to shift their base from China to India. That is why we are forming a Task Force so that the economy in our state can be brought back on rails and our workers have greater chances of employment.’’ 

CM Gehlot also assured the local industrialists that he is aware of the tough situation they are facing and his government will do its best to minimize their difficulties.

Government sources said investors and companies wanting to shift base from China are making contacts at several levels in India. With encouragement from the Donald Trump administration, several US, Japanese and Korean companies, especially those in pharma and medical sectors, have got in touch with the Indian mission. Many companies have sent proposals through the US - India Business Council and Japanese companies proposing to shift their plants from China or set up additional facilities in India have already announced a huge package of almost USD 200 million.

Currently, 45 Japanese companies are functioning at the Industrial Park created in Neemrana town of Alwar district. Chief Secretary Gupta that Rajasthan was the first state to create such a Special Zone as in Neemrana and he claimed that the state was already in touch with the Japanese Foreign Trade Organisation. He assured that Rajasthan understands the needs of such foreign investors and the state also has skilled labour that can perform according to Japanese standards. In addition, major software companies like Genpact and Infosys also have a strong presence in the desert state.

Senior officials say that Rajasthan has already been a preferred destination for leading foreign investors whereby prominent companies like Honda, Saint Goben, JCB, Lafaraj, BOSCH and  Diakin are already operating in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Rajasthan govt
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp