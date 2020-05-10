STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uddhav, Congress divided over candidature of 'Modi' in Maharashtra MLC polls

All three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi had declared the two candidates each while BJP has declared four candidates for the nine seats of state council elections.

Published: 10th May 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are divided over the withdrawal of the second candidate from the Congress party, Rajkishor alias Papa Modi, for the state legislative council elections.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray requested Congress to withdraw ‘Modi’ from the fray to clear his way. However, the congress is not ready to withdraw the candidature of Modi from council elections.

The election commission has declared the election for the nine seats of the state legislative council that is scheduled on May 21. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is one of the nominees for this council election.

Uddhav Thackeray had expressed his desire to Maharashtra Congress party president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat to withdraw its second candidate, however, Thorat has informed that they have chosen the candidate to fight the election, not to withdraw.

All three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi had declared the two candidates each while BJP has declared four candidates for the nine seats of state council elections.

To elect the second candidate, the Congress needs an additional three votes and the same for the BJP to elect its fourth candidate in council elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also phoned Thorat asking to withdraw its second candidate. "Thorat has however informed Mr Pawar that they had seven meetings of Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding the council elections, but not in the single meeting, there was a decision that the council elections will happen unopposed and the Congress has to field only one candidate," said sources close to Thorat requested anonymity.

He said that during the previous Rajya Sabha elections also, the NCP got two seats while the Congress got only one.

"Why should the Congress compromise every time? If the Shiv Sena and NCP really want this council election to happen unopposed, then they should withdraw their own candidate rather than asking Congress to sacrifice its second candidate.

"We are prepared to fight the elections and even confident to win with a good margin by defeating the fourth candidate of the BJP," said a senior Congress leader requested anonymity.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader said that all three party leaders will sit together and find out the solutions. "Chief Minister Thackeray is not happy with this current situation. He wants the elections to happen unopposed, but a situation is turning very different. But I am confident that something positive will come out,” said Raut.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that the current the political crisis shows that the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are not on the same page in decision making. "It is the responsibility of the ruling party to control the situation and the election should not happen in such pandemic situations," Shelar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Rajkishor Mahrashtra state council elcetion Uddhav Thackeray congress Shiv Sena NCP BJP
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp