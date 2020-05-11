STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahmedabad district's COVID-19 cases reach 5,818; deaths 381

Of the 21 coronavirus patients who died in the state on Sunday, 18 were from Ahmedabad district, the official said.

Published: 11th May 2020 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants sit on a street as they wait for city buses to reach a railway station during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Surat Sunday May 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat jumped to 5,818 after 278 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday alone, an official of the state health department said.

Of the 21 coronavirus patients who died in the state on Sunday, 18 were from Ahmedabad district, the official said.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 381.

A total of 266 patients were discharged from Ahmedabad city hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 1,373, the official said.

With a majority of the COVID-19 cases were reported in Ahmedabad city, mainly in areas under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits, the civic body had recently ordered closure of all the shops except those selling milk and medicine from May 7 to May 15.

The AMC undertook surveillance of 'super spreaders' to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

'Super-spreaders' are the infectious disease carriers, who could transmit the pathogen to a large number of people.

They could be vegetable vendors, grocery and milk shop owners, petrol pump attendants or garbage collectors, who by the nature of their job carry the risk of getting infected and infecting others.

Officials said as many as 334 "super spreaders" have been found coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad city so far, out of the 3,817 samples.

A similar exercise has been undertaken in suburbs and rural areas of the district.

Such super spreaders will be provided with health cards to operate, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp