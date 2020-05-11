STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cashless delivery mandatory after May 15 in Ahmedabad as Gujarat capital's COVID-19 tally crosses 6,000  

As per the AMC decision, the payment for such services will now have to be made only digitally, an official release said.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer sanitizes currency notes after collecting them from commuters as a fine for flouting lockdown norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Karad Saturday April 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday banned the cash-on-delivery option for grocery and food items to homes after May 15, saying the deadly coronavirus also spreads through currency notes, and made digital payment mandatory.

As per the AMC, the payment for such services in the city, the worst-hit by coronavirus in Gujarat, will now have to be made only digitally and all delivery staff will have to download the Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones, an official said.

On May 7, the AMC had ordered closure of all shops except those providing milk and medicines till May 15 as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Even shops selling essential items like vegetables and grocery items were asked to remain shut for a week.

In a review meeting held on Monday, the AMC decided that after May 15, when the stringent restrictions will be eased, home delivery vendors like Big Basket and Swiggy can accept payment only through digital modes such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI), said IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

"Around 30,000 home deliveries are made by different vendors every day in the city. To stop the spread of coronavirus through currency notes, we are putting a ban on cash-on-delivery option after May 15."

"We are making cashless digital payment compulsory for home deliveries," said Gupta, the officer on special duty to oversee the AMC's COVID-19 response.

Moreover, all delivery staff will have to download Arogya Setu on their mobile phones, said Gupta, adding the use of the central government-launched app is necessary for their own safety.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19 infection.

It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

To popularise cashless payments among 17,000-odd retail shops of grocery items, vegetables and milk, AMC teams would visit each outlet and make them understand the digital payment process and to get online payment apps installed on their mobile phones, said Gupta.

He added that such measures are necessary to prevent transmission of the infection through currency notes as it was found that the novel coronavirus can survive on paper for many days.

Gujarat on Monday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, taking the total case count so far to 8,542 and the number of fatalities to 513, a state health official said.

With 235 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the tally of those recovered mounted to 2,780.

The state now has 5,249 active cases while 31 of them are on ventilators.

"A total 1,16,471 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far in the state," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Ahmedabad reported 268 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total in the district to 6,086 on Monday, while the death toll reached 400 after 19 more patients succumbed here, a health department official said.

Also, a total of 109 patients were discharged from hospitals here, taking the number of recovered people to 1,482, the official said.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

